The Maryville City Council met on November 25, and authorized two special use permits for short-term rentals.

The first is a duplex located at 609 West Torrance Street, owned by Darwin and Mary Gessert. The application is to use one side as a short-term rental. Both units are two-bedrooms with adequate off-street parking. The second application is for a residential house located at 319 East 4th Street, owned by Peyton and Miranda Mizera. It is currently being used as a rental property with adequate off-street parking. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved both on November 18.

The Yuletide Magic Lighting and Holiday Parade was approved to take place starting at 6 pm, Friday, December 6. North Main Street from First to Ninth will be closed from 5 to 7 pm.

Joy Wok had their liquor license application approved for five percent beer. The building is currently undergoing a remodel, and approval is contingent upon a fire and life safety inspection.

A contract of obligation with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) was accepted. MDNR requires sanitary landfills, and requires a financial assurance instrument for post-closure costs. The contract of obligation is for the full amount of post-closure costs. This allows MDNR to cover expenses should the city fail to comply with the requirements. The financial assurance instrument is $1,636,660.

A special warranty deed to Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, and a second supplement lease agreement with Kawasaki was authorized. Chapter 100 permits tax exempt bonds and real/personal property tax abatements. This is 100 percent abatement on new real property and 50 percent abatement on personal property for 10 years.

A contract with Motorola Solutions, Topeka, KS, was approved for the purchase of 46 portable radios, and 18 mobile radios and associated radio equipment. The total cost of the bid is $437,877.18, and $264,690.89 will be covered by a First Responders Capital Improvements and Interoperable Communications Equipment Grant.

A contract was also accepted with Midwest Mobile Radio Service, St. Joseph, for the purchase and installation of vehicular repeaters, control stations and the programming of the 64 mobile and portable radios approved through Motorola Solutions. The total cost will be $93,757.11.

Also authorized was a contract with Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville, for lease purchase financing of a 2024 Develon DL220-7 wheel loader. The purchase of the wheel loader was approved on November 11 for $182,469.28. Nodaway Valley Bank provided the lowest annual interest rate at 4.20 percent, which will result in $40,549.08 per year.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report to the council. An RFP has been released for the replacement of traffic signals downtown. This will replace both the temporary signals at Main and Third street, and Main and Fourth street. An RFQ has been released for transitioning the tennis courts at Beal Park into pickleball courts.