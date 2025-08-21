The Maryville City Council has appointed Erin Allen to fill the vacant council seat.

Allen will serve in this role until the next municipal election in April 2026.

After reviewing applications and considering the qualifications of candidates, the city council voted to appoint Allen during its August 11 special meeting prior to it’s regular meeting that night.

“We are confident that Erin will bring valuable insight and dedication to the council,” said Mayor Dannen Merrill. “We look forward to working with her to serve our community.”

Allen’s term will begin on August 25.