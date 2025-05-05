At the April 28 Maryville City Council meeting, a contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors, Kansas City, was approved for Construction Manager At-Risk (CMAR) services related to the Maryville Water Treatment Project.

The CMAR agreement offers Maryville a transparent, collaborative approach to managing this major infrastructure project. Having a CMAR allows for an emphasis on schedule and performance accountability, and watches that the public dollars are safeguarded. The council approved an amendment No. 4 to a December 2024 agreement with HDR Engineering, Kansas City, at $3,705,385 for professional engineering services related to the water plant construction project, which included finding a firm for the CMAR.

A contract with Dan Walter Concrete, Maryville, was authorized for the construction of a concrete golf cart pad at Mozingo for the total cost of $15,720. The pad will be located on the north side of the Mozingo Event Center. The current pad is gravel and has presented challenges for golfers. Another contract with Walter was accepted for the construction of the Visitor’s Center Trail. The trail will replace an informal grass path and construct an eight foot wide concrete trail, approximately 665 feet long. A concrete pad located near the Visitor’s Center will also be expanded as part of the contract. The total cost of the trail and visitor center pad is $54,350.

Interim City Manager Ryan Heiland presented his report. Storm sewer installation continues to progress on the South Main Phase II project. The contractor plans to implement night closures over the next two weeks to complete the cross-pipe installations. Residents can check the City’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

The concrete channel from Judah Park to First Street has been completed with the City/NWMSU Storm Sewer Project. Staff does not anticipate any delays to the planned re-opening of First Street.