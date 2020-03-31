Due to the recent Emergency Ordinance by Nodaway County Commissioners, City of Maryville and for the

safety and concern of our community, patrons and staff, the Maryville Community Center will continue to be

closed until April 30, 2020, or until the Emergency Ordinances are lifted.

The Park Board meeting scheduled for April 3, 2020, has been postponed until April 20, 2020, at which time the Park Board will discuss reopening date of MCC, program and membership fee adjustments and the future of summer programming.

MPR Staff will be working remotely and available through email, website (maryvilleparks.org), Facebook,

Twitter or Instagram. Since staff will be working remotely, the phones at MCC will NOT be answered. If you have a question please contact MPR through our social media platforms.

At this time, all parks and playgrounds are open but please follow the Emergency Ordinance and CDC

recommendations on social distancing. Park restrooms will remain CLOSED at this time.

Please know that this is a difficult time for us all and MPR greatly appreciates your patience as we all deal with

this pandemic.

Stay safe!!

Maryville Park Board

Jeff Stubblefield

Director of Parks and Recreation