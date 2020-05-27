Blood drives are starting once again and the first one in Nodaway County will be the Maryville Community Blood Drive from 11 am to 7 pm, Tuesday, June 2 at the new location of the First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins Street, Maryville.

All donors are required to make an appointment to maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The staff will also wear masks and CBC will provide a mask if the donor does not have one.

The Community Blood Center has been unable to hold blood drives during March, April and May due to COVID-19, so supplies are low.

Appointments can be booked at savealifenow.org/group. Enter the group code: BL. Appointments can be made by email at bat@cbckc.org or by calling Evie Church at 660.582.2671. If a donor has medical eligibility questions, call 800.688.0900.