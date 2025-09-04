Erin Allen took the oath of office to take her place on the Maryville City Council August 25.

The Meyer Auto Center Car Show was approved to take place from 8 am to 3 pm, Saturday, August 30. This includes closure of the 200 block of North Market, excluding intersections. A request from St. Gregory Catholic Church to hold the Fall Festival Event from 12 to 3 pm, Sunday, September 7 was also accepted. This request includes the closure of South Davis Street between Edwards and Thompson Street, excluding intersections.

The council also approved two liquor license applications. One for a property located at 921 South Main Street owned by Phillip Hubbard. The request is associated with a proposed addition to the existing building, which is intended to operate as a drive-through liquor store. The other request accepted is for 402 Cigarettes Beer and Spirits, located at 102 East Torrance Street. The city has not yet completed the fire and life inspection, so this approval is conditional upon successful completion of the inspection.

The council authorized the purchase of a 2013 Ford F350 truck for the MPR fleet, for a total cost of $44,500 from TriState Ford, Maryville.

Also approved for MPR was a lease agreement between Northwest Missouri Cellular Limited Partnership, that is Verizon and the city for a tower lease area at Donaldson Westside Park. This ensures the lease is publicly recorded and legally binding.

A change order number 2 was authorized with Confluence for landscape architectural services for the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project. As part of this change order, Confluence will design and detail a pergola for the area, which was initially taken out of the project due to cost. It is projected that the pergola will cost $130,000 in total, a potential savings of over $200,000 from the original design. The design services for change order number 2 is $16,900.

A memorandum of understanding with Northwest Missouri State for College Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvements was accepted. The city and Northwest will be sharing the cost of $150,000, which is a local match from $600,000 awarded from MoDOT for the College Drive Pedestrian Safety and Connectivity Project. The total expense for the city will be $13,998.74.

The council also approved the tax levy rates for the following: General Fund, 34.76¢; Library, 26.68¢; Parks and Rec, 38.09¢; Debt Retirement, 8.48¢. The establishment of these tax rates is expected to generate the following property tax rate revenues. General Fund, $614,390; Library, $476,337; Parks and Rec, $673,248; Debt Retirement, $149,886.

City Manager Ryan Heiland gave his report. Staff will be hosting design workshops on September 3-4 at the public safety facility for the Maryville Comprehensive Plan. On Wednesday, September 3, it will be from 5 to 7 pm, and Thursday, September 4 from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Curb and gutter installation is underway on Munn Avenue between Second and College Avenue.