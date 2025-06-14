The City of Maryville leadership announced the appointment of Interim City Manager Ryan Heiland to the role of city manager, following more than 13 years of dedicated service to the community.

The Maryville City Council voted unanimously in executive session on June 9, to remove the “interim” title and extend an official contract to Heiland.

Heiland has been serving as interim city manager since March 2025, following the resignation of Greg McDanel. In this short time, he has provided steady leadership and continuity while guiding the organization through key initiatives.

Heiland’s career reflects a strong commitment to public service and professional development. A graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, he holds a master of public administration with an emphasis in public policy from Drake University. Additionally, he is a certified planner (AICP) through the American Planning Association, reflecting his expertise in urban planning and municipal development.

Heiland began his career in local government with the City of Phoenix, AZ, and has since served communities in Arizona, Iowa and Missouri. His wide-ranging experience and knowledge of municipal operations have positioned him well for this leadership role.

“We’re excited to have Ryan officially on board as city manager. Over the past several months, Ryan has demonstrated strong leadership and a genuine commitment to our community’s success. His experience and vision align perfectly with our goals for continued growth and improved quality of life for our residents. The city council is confident that under his guidance, Maryville will continue to thrive and build a bright future for all,” said Maryville Mayor Dannen Merrill.

“I’m honored to step into this role and thankful for the city council’s support. Maryville is a great community, and I look forward to working with our team and residents to continue our momentum and enhance the quality of life for everyone,”noted Heiland.