Due to the resignation of Councilman Tye Parsons, the Maryville City Council is requesting that any citizen interested in fulfilling the remainder of his term to submit a letter of interest for consideration.

The letter should be addressed to the mayor and members of the council, containing information regarding their background and why they are interested in serving in this capacity. The term of this position will begin upon appointment by the city council and is set to expire in April 2028, at which time an election will be held to fill the position. If the appointed person wishes to hold the position beyond this time he/she may file as a candidate to be considered on the April 4, 2028 ballot.

Letters of interest will be accepted by the city clerk, until 12 pm, Wednesday, August 6. Letters can be sent to City of Maryville, Attn.: Stacy Wood, City Clerk, PO Box 438, Maryville, MO 64468; delivered to city hall at 415 North Market Street; or e-mail to swood@maryvillemo.gov.

Qualifications to hold a city council position are as follows: must be at least 21 years of age; a registered voter of Nodaway County; a resident of the City of Maryville at least one year prior to filing date and must not be in arrears of local taxes or other fees.