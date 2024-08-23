Maryville Florists is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors August Business of the Month.

Located at 214 North Main Street, Maryville Florists is owned and operated by Keitha Clapp.

The retail flower and gift shop is a valued member of the Chamber and has been a successful Downtown Maryville business for over 20 years. Maryville Florists offers delivery to all of Nodaway County and has many options: fresh flowers, silks, green plants, candy bouquets, wreaths and more. The shop does custom arrangements for special events such as weddings, funerals and birthday celebrations.

According to its nomination, Clapp and her team provide excellent customer service and beautiful work.

The store has a friendly staff and, “they are always willing to help you find or even make the perfect gift.” Maryville Florists is a generous community member, supporting other organizations and events with their products and time.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.