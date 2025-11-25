At its October meeting, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce voted in three individuals for board seats beginning January 1, 2026.

Eric Henry and Natalie Schouten will be joining the board for three-year terms, and Sara Stiens will remain on the board for a second and final three-year term.

Henry is market president at Connections Bank in Maryville. He’s been with the bank for over 12 years and lived in Maryville since 2016. He is active in the community, serving on other boards and committees such as the Nodaway County Economic Board and its loan committee. He is married to Maryville attorney Taryn Henry, and the couple has two children: George, age 9 and John, age 7.

Schouten came to the Maryville Hy-Vee in the spring of 2018 and is currently the assistant store director. She’s been with Hy-Vee for 14 years, previously working in the Independence and Fairmont, MN stores. Her husband, Brad, is also employed at Hy-Vee as the meat manager. The couple are living in Maryville and raising three sons: Taylor, Cameron and Owen.

Stiens has been a dedicated Chamber board member since 2021 and is returning again to serve through 2028. She is a licensed aesthetician and owner of Brighton Wellness Spa in Maryville. She and her husband, Jared, a lifelong resident of Maryville, are both Bearcats and parents of three young boys: Luke, Cade and Hank.