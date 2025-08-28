The Pub is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors August Business of the Month.

Located at 1414 North Main, The Pub’s presence in Maryville dates back to 1972. On January 1, 2023, it opened under the ownership of Doug Meyer, Adam Marriott and Chad Meyer.

According to its nomination, “The Pub has been in town a long time and has made some recent improvements, including new drinks and a food menu. It has also been bringing a lot of live entertainment to town which is something I really enjoy and expect others to do, too!”

The Pub is open 3 pm to 1 am, Monday through Saturday. It is currently selling tickets now to Rock the Ville, its next outdoor concert event on August 23.

For more information on The Pub or Rock the Ville visit their website, thepubmaryville.com.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.