Nominations are now open!

It’s almost time to select a Grinch to help kick-off the holiday season and wish the community a Very “Merry”ville Christmas.

Between October 1 – 28, the Maryville Chamber will take non-profit organizations’ “Grinch” nominations. Nominees may be the director, an employee, a board member, a volunteer or any other organizational representative.

From the nominations, five will be selected for the community voting. Voting jars will be placed around the community. Community members will vote by donating money into the jars. Each dollar collected is one vote. The nominee with the most votes, that is money collected, will be named the Grinch of Maryville. The non-profit organization the Grinch represents will receive all of the money collected during the voting process.

Voting will begin Monday, November 7 and end at noon on November 18. The Grinch will be announced and make a public debut to light up the Nodaway County Courthouse on November 28 at Makers’ Monday.