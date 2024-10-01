The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce members enjoyed an evening recognizing #LOCAL with awards to an impressive slate of local honorees as well as the event’s decoration and meal during the September 19 annual banquet at the Mozingo Conference Center.

The social was sponsored by United Fiber while the event was sponsored by Mosaic Medical Center and Nucor LMP, Inc.

The following awards and recognition included the program with Mark Hendrix as the emcee and the monitor of the #LOCAL Trivia Contest.

• Leadership Maryville’s Class #36 of 2024: Andrea Allen, Rick Allen, Scott Farnan, Heather Hays, Miranda Hoyt, Megan Johnson, Shay Malone, Maggie Marriott, Trent Nally, Ryan Rampton, Ben Shifflet and Brad Sullivan. Each graduate was presented a certificate by their sponsoring agency including Acciona, Bank Midwest, Focused ForensicSolutions, Home Instead, Jon Dooley Heating and Cooling, KQ Rehab and Performance, Maryville Rotary Club, Nodaway Valley Bank and The Hangar.

• The honorees of the 5 under 35 chosen were Jon Dykstra, Dannen Merrill, Jace Pine, Melissa Stoll and Amanda Twaddle. Their sponsors were Eagle Communications – The Cat, Make It Maryville, Meyer Auto Center, Nodaway County Service and Tri State Auto Group.

• The Fred Von Behren Good Citizen Award was presented to Hannah Christian.

• The Community Service Award went to Nodaway County Services.

• The Spearhead Award was presented to Bob Westfall.

• The New Business of the Year was given to Rose Hill Acres Event Center.

• The Outstanding Business of the Year was chosen to be Maryville Hy-Vee.