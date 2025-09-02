The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will present community awards to an impressive slate of local honorees at its upcoming 2025 Annual Banquet, Thursday, September 18.

The annual banquet will be held at Mozingo Events Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with dinner at 6:15 pm. Tickets are for $30 and should be purchased required no later than September 5 at the Chamber office.

MTE Office Center, 216 East Third, which this year celebrates its 90th year of business, is the Business of the Year. MTE is a cornerstone of Downtown Maryville and an example of success and sustainability. MTE is currently owned and operated by Roger Baker and his daughter, Elizabeth Christiansen.

The Chamber New Business of the Year is presented to a business open for at least one but less than four years. The 2025 recipient is Eubank Home & Living, owned by Melinda Eubank. Eubank’s interior design services include residential and commercial, renovations and new build.

Kathy Rice is the 2025 Fred Von Behren Good Citizen. This award recognizes an individual setting a high bar in service to the community through volunteerism, leadership, and dedication to the community. Rice has demonstrated all these through involvement in the Pride Lions Club, Freedom of the Road Riders, Downtown Trick or Treat and more.

NUCOR, located at 2000 East First, is this year’s Community Service Award Winner. A major Maryville employer, NUCOR is a generous sponsor of many community activities and also an important benefactor of Maryville High School’s Spoofy Beans.

The 5 Under 35 Awards are presented to five Nodaway County residents under the age of 35 who are making an impact on the Maryville community with notable achievements in their profession and community service. The 2025 recipients are Andrea Allen, Home Instead Senior Care general manager; Jessica Rickabaugh, Northwest Regional Communications director; Thomas Shiflett, owner of Thomas Lawn Care; Dillon Stiens, Northwest Technical School, agriculture instructor and FFA advisor; and Shelby Woods, Northwest Missouri State University associate director of admissions and Freckled Designs owner.

The 38th cohort of Leadership Maryville will also be recognized at the banquet. Graduates include Alyssa Rohlfsen, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park; Meghan Hermelink, Mozingo Event Center; Melissa Stoll, United Fiber; Brittany Shipps and Jamie Schluter, Nodaway Valley Bank; Amanda Twaddle, Twaddle Realty; Jessica Rickabaugh, City of Maryville; Curt Jeter, Kawasaki; Stacey Smith, Mosaic; Rachel Peter and Darci Blackney, Northwest Missouri State University; Paul Thompson, Pizza Ranch and Mandy Coffelt.