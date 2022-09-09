By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Football Team captured their first win of the season, beating Harrisonville 49-6 at home on September 2.

The game couldn’t have started any better for Maryville, when Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin found Junior wide-receiver Delton Davis on the first play from scrimmage for the touchdown. It was all Spoofhounds from that point on, as they took a 35-0 halftime lead. Quinlin would finish 8-9, passing for 214 yards and five touchdowns. He was happy to help the team get their first win on the season.

“The whole game plan was to jump on them early. The biggest thing was to fix the turnovers, and now we are ready for the tough part of the season,” Quinlin said.

Senior running back Caden Stoecklein caught two of the touchdown passes from Quinlin, totaling 89 yards receiving. He has already noticed the chemistry with his quarterback through two games.

“We have a great quarterback in Derek Quinlin. He sees us when we’re open and he throws really great balls,” Stoecklein said “It was awesome, and it was super fun to be able to air it out.”

The Spoofhounds suffered a tough week one loss, falling to Blair Oaks 42-54. The improvement from week one to two was clear, especially on the defensive side of the ball where Maryville held the Harrisonville offense in-check all night, with the Wildcats getting their first points of the game with under a minute left in the game. Head Coach Matt Webb was happy with that improvement.

“We didn’t give up explosive plays against a tough running back. Our eye discipline was much better, and our angles were better as well,” Webb said. “I just thought overall we tackled better.”

Maryville will take on Chillicothe at home September 9 in a big conference match-up.