The Maryville School District announces Jeremy Ingraham will assume the role of assistant superintendent effective July 1, 2026.

Ingraham brings 21 years of educational experience to the district, including the past 12 as director of Northwest Technical School, which currently serves 13 sending high schools across the region.

“Jeremy’s track record of outstanding leadership and his deep commitment to students make this an exciting day for Maryville,” said Superintendent Philip Pohren. “His vision for career-and-college readiness and his collaborative spirit are exactly what we need to continue moving our district forward.”

Ingraham and his wife, Dr. Nissa Ingraham, who is a professor in Northwest Missouri State University’s College of Education have two sons, Duke and Wyatt, who is married to Imajen. The family is active in local civic and educational organizations.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve Maryville students and families in a larger capacity,” Ingraham said. “My first priority will be ensuring Northwest Technical School transitions to a quality leader who can build on the strong programs we’ve established. I’m eager to bring that same energy to the assistant superintendent role and help every learner in our district thrive.”

Ingraham was officially reassigned during the December school board meeting. He will begin the transition process this spring, working alongside current district leadership to ensure a seamless handoff.