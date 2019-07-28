The Maryville school board met July 17 to handle the month’s business.

• Approved consent agenda including setting the public hearing for the 2019/20 budget and levy at 6 pm, August 21 and declaring a list of items as surplus.

• Authorized salary schedules for substitutes and extra duty personnel with changes to column groupings, substitute nurse pay raise, bookkeeping salary to be $75 per day.

•After discussion, the flex spending plans will be deleted from the provider, Forrest T. Jones. Board member Elaine Wilson asked if the employees using it have been approached. Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht noted there were only six employees using the plan, and yes, the office staff has talked to them. The issue was tabled.

• Albrecht shared the back to school meeting plans which are set.

• In closed session, the following personnel were approved: Kathleen Euler, substitute; Ashlyn Barnett, youth development worker; Jacob Katison, elementary paraprofessional; Cindy Thomas, elementary evening custodian; Becky Feuerbacher, middle school long-term substitute; Nancy Nauman, middle school paraprofessional; Kylie Reuter, boys assistant soccer coach; Nigel Hoilett, girls assistant soccer coach; Kimberly Offutt, high school student council sponsor; and the 2018-19 youth development workers were renewed.

Reports

Albrecht told special education earned the top score from DESE in every category and the move of the health savings account is nearing completion with many benefits being seen.

Eugene Field Principal Philip Pohren spoke of a new playground grant being received.

Northwest Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham reported all of the school’s service organizations sent students to national competitions.

Director of Activities Mat Beu gave a summary of the summer camps and fall sports practices begin August 8.

The board went into closed session for the topic of personnel.