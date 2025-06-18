At the June 9 Maryville City Council meeting, an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Waterworks System Revenue Bond was approved for $4,139,000.

The Missouri Drinking Water State Revolving Fund is a federal-state partnership that provides low-interest and no-interest loans to public water systems for water infrastructure improvements. The council approved submission of an application for the program last year, which anticipated issuing up the $50 million in revenue bonds. A bond election in Maryville earlier in the year approved that authorization. This ordinance authorizes the first issuance, specifically for planning and design services for a new water plant, and the $4,139,000 cost will be repaid solely from water revenues generated by the city’s utility enterprise fund.

A neighborhood block party was approved to take place on West Third Street on July 4. West Third Street will be closed between Ray and Grand from 12 am to 11 pm. The city also approved liquor license applications for 2025/26.

A contract with Savannah Marine, Savannah, was accepted for the purchase of a 2025 Excel 21 Cat Pro Boat for Mozingo PD Lake Patrol. The total cost is $44,058. The current lake patrol boat is currently inadequate for operational needs.

The council also approved a contract with Madden Media, Tucson, AZ, for the creation and placement of Visit Maryville advertisements for the cost of $70,000.

A contract with Gallagher Benefit Services, Rolling Meadows, IL, was approved to provide consultant services for a classification and compensation study. An updated study is needed to attract top talent and retain the current workforce for the city. The total cost will be $53,250.

A resolution was accepted stating intent to seek funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program and to authorize the mayor to pursue activities in an attempt to secure funding for a new fire truck. The Maryville Fire Department has identified the need to replace Fire Engine No. 3, which has nearly 30 years of service. The city has entered into a contract with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council Governments for grant writing services on this project. The proposed resolution authorizes certification of funding and support to replace the unit estimated at $900,000 to $1,000,000. If awarded, staff will present a financing plan to the council for the required local match.

Interim City Manager Ryan Heiland gave his report. Construction is almost complete for a concrete trail at Mozingo that will connect the Visitor’s Center to an existing ADA trail. The concrete golf cart pad extension has been completed as well, and new directional tee signs on the golf course are being installed. Nightly road closures for South Main Phase II will start on June 16, and will take place from 9 pm to 5 am.

The council went into closed session for the topic of personnel.