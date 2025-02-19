The Maryville City Council met February 10 and approved an intergovernmental cooperation agreement between Nodaway County Emergency Services Board (NCESB) and City of Maryville for the provision of emergency and non-emergency dispatch services and administrative support.

The agreement ensures that NCESB revenues are exclusively dedicated to dispatch services, with the city responsible for financial management, audit compliance and budget administration. This agreement also establishes a 15 year operational framework.

A short form agreement with HDR Engineering, Omaha, NE, to provide professional engineering services for the Maryville Integrated Management Plan was accepted. The project will provide long-term planning for municipal wastewater, stormwater and drinking water systems. The total cost is $156,879. The city was able to get $80,000 in grant funding for the project through the DNR Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

A second memorandum of understanding for the Downtown Pocket Park with Maryville Parks and Recreation and the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization (MDIO) was authorized. Under this second MOU, the MDIO will transfer ownership of the park to the City of Maryville with ongoing maintenance delegated to Maryville Parks and Recreation. The MDIO agrees to contribute $1,000 annually for the first five years of the agreement.

Also approved by the council was a resolution accepting enhancements and playground equipment as constructed at Sisson-Eek Park. The city desires to accept ownership of the playground enhancements and designate all operation and maintenance responsibilities to Maryville Parks and Recreation. The enhancements were put into place in July of 2024 from the donation of Nodaway County Services.

The council accepted a contract with Ag Power, Maryville, for the purchase of two zero-turn mowers for the total cost of $25,025.

An ordinance to execute a contract with Northwest Implement, Maryville, for the purchase of a 2024 Diamond Skid Steer Drum Mulcher was accepted for the total cost of $32,862.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. South Main Phase II continues, and the project will be working through February and March. The Maryville-Northwest joint stormwater improvement project has begun as well.