Marylyn J. LaMar Robertson, 91, died Thursday, June 12, 2025, and her husband, Franklin G. Robertson, 91, died Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Kansas City.

Marylyn was born May 3, 1934 to Stephen George and Iola Matilda Dowden LaMar in Maryville. She graduated from Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where she received her bachelor’s degree in music education. She earned her master’s degree from the University of Colorado.

On August 18, 1957, she married Franklin Gordon Robertson in Elmo.

Mrs. Robertson taught English at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis for two years, but most of her 40 year career was spent as a music educator. She taught junior high school choir in Kansas City, KS School District and finished her teaching career in the North Kansas City School District, from which she retired.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Tri Sigma Sorority and served on the board of KC Civic Opera Theatre, along with Gordon. She was an accomplished pianist, church organist and also taught privately.

Gordon was born October 25, 1933 to Franklin Gordon, Sr. and Ethel Bowman Robertson in Fillmore. He was valedictorian of his Fillmore High School class. He received his bachelor of music education from Northwest Missouri State University and his master of music degree from the University of Colorado.

Mr. Robertson served in the Missouri National Guard and in the United States Army from 1955-1957, stationed in Munich. He was first chair trumpet in The 30th Army Band.

He was the band and orchestra director for North Kansas City High School from 1964-1966. He became a band instrument business owner, a conductor for the KC Community Opera, and worked for the US Postal Service.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 12 at the Elmo United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at LaMar Cemetery in Elmo.

