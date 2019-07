Mary A. Riley, 68, Maryville, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Laura Street Baptist Church. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.