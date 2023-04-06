Mary Jane Miller, 65, Maryville, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at her home in Maryville.

She was born December 30, 1957, in Cameron, to Charles L. and Betty A. Tilson Baird. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1976.

Ms. Miller worked several years at the Maryville Daily Forum, then at Northwest Missouri State University, and had retired last December after 20 years from Walmart in Maryville.

She was of the Christian faith.

Ms. Miller’s body has been cremated. Memorial graveside services and burial will be at 4 pm, Thursday, April 13 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.