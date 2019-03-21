Mary Ellen Boswell, 58, Ravenwood, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

There will be a memorial service at 11 am, Saturday, March 23 at the Ravenwood Christian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Mrs. Boswell has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to the Ravenwood Christian Church.

