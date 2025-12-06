Mary Kathleen Caldwell, 84, Sheridan, died Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care Center, St. Joseph.

She was born September 9, 1941, to Carl E. and Madeline Lambert James in Denver, CO. She was a graduate of Sheridan R-II High School in Sheridan.

On September 9, 1959, she married Richard Dale Caldwell in Maryville. He preceded her in death March 10, 2016.

Mrs. Caldwell had worked at the former Grant City Cap Factory, Grant City and the Energizer Battery Plant, Maryville.

Mrs. Caldwell’s body has been cremated and no services will be held. Private inurnment will be in the Grant City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.