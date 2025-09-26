Mary Lou Millard Bradley, 89, Maryville, died Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born January 13, 1936, to Ray C. Millard and Berniece Henderson Millard in Fairmont, MN.

In 1955, she married Bobby Arthur Bradley in Las Vegas, NV.

Mrs. Bradley was a proud military wife for over 20 years. After being stationed in California, Scotland, New Mexico, and Texas, they retired in Camarillo, CA. In 1972, they relocated to Exeter, CA and in 2007 to Maryville.

She was very active in the communities in which she lived. She was a member of the Oxnard, CA and Exeter Women’s Clubs; Eastern Star of Ventura, CA and Exeter; The American Legion Auxiliary of Ventura, CA and Exeter. She also served on the Tulare, CA Grand Jury and was named Woman of The Year by the Exeter Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

A graveside service will take place at 11 am, Saturday, September 27 at Oak Hill Cemetery under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Laura Street Baptist Church.

