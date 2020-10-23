Marvin Wiederholt, 83, Ravenwood, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Orilla’s Way, Grant City.

He was born March 3, 1937, in Conception Jct., to Edward P. and Rose C. Miller Wiederholt.

On January 4, 1964, he married Carmelita M. Kelmel in Maryville. She preceded him in death November 22, 2019.

Mr. Wiederholt’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A memorial Mass was held Thursday, October 22 at St. Joseph’s Church, Parnell. Graveside service was at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.