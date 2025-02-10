Marvin Lee McKinney, 82, Maryville, died Thursday, January 30, 2025.

He was born February 4, 1942, to Wilbur and Esther Archer McKinney. He graduated from Maitland High School.

On December 24, 1964, he married Carol Ann Bower.

Mr. McKinney served his country in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he worked for Wonder Bread, Bower’s Market, and Energizer Battery, where he spent over two decades before retiring.

He and his wife purchased a farm north of Maryville over 30 years ago, where they raised cattle and horses.

A celebration of life was held Monday, February 3 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Maitland Cemetery, Maitland.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association.

