Marvin Lee Chubick, 76, Maryville, died Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at his home.

He was born April 16, 1949, to Alfred Mervin Chubick and Joyce Helen Graham in Maryville. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

On December 6, 1973, he married Barbara Louise Seipel at the Assembly of God Church in Maryville. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2025.

Mr. Chubick served his country in the US Air Force. He worked for 36 years at Laclede Chain Manufacturing, Maryville, as the plant furnace room operator.

Mr. Chubick’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 10 am, on Saturday, August 9 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.