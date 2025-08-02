The Tom Martin Benefit will be held 1 pm until close, Saturday, August 2 at the Mozingo Event Center to help Tom and Twyla Martin with their struggle against Tom’s cancer. Bags registration begins at 1 pm, the contest will be from 2 to 4 pm and the longest putt contest is from 2 to 4 pm. A freewill donation dinner will be from 4 to 7 pm. The menu is pork loin, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, roll, dessert, tea, water and lemonade. The James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100 will cater dinner.

The live auction starts at 7 pm with Mark Younger auctioneering. The gun raffle drawing will be during the live auction. The silent auction ends after the live auction. Live music will be provided by local artists. The gun raffle is a Kimber Micro 9 RTC Bundle with black matte finish, rosewood grips, Desantis Pro Seal Holster, two magazines, a $679 value. The tickets are a $10 donation each or three for $20. Winner need not be present to win.

If unable to attend, donations can be made at Nodaway Valley Bank or by contacting committee members, Eric Couts, 660.541.3525; Katey Lipiec, 660.528.1214; Codi Wymore, 660.254.5004 or Jeff Martin, 816.244.6642.

Donations may be dropped off at the Elks Lodge, 213 North Vine Street or the AL Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, both in Maryville.