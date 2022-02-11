The Market Street Pop Up Shop will host the following vendors starting at 11 am until each is sold out at 408 North Market Street, Maryville.

• Farms Wide Open will be Saturday, February 12 and specializes in meat bundles and individual packages of pasture-raised pork, beef and chicken.

• Sylvia Chloupek Desserts will be selling her famous macarons on Monday, February 14.

• Angie Cake is back on Wednesday, February 16 with cinnamon rolls, cake pops and cupcakes.

• Goff Grocery featuring homemade cinnamon rolls will be selling on Thursday, February 17.

The pop up shops are sponsored by Nodaway County Economic Development.