The Market Street Pop Up Shop will host the following vendors starting at 11 am until each is sold out at 408 North Market Street, Maryville.
• Farms Wide Open will be Saturday, February 12 and specializes in meat bundles and individual packages of pasture-raised pork, beef and chicken.
• Sylvia Chloupek Desserts will be selling her famous macarons on Monday, February 14.
• Angie Cake is back on Wednesday, February 16 with cinnamon rolls, cake pops and cupcakes.
• Goff Grocery featuring homemade cinnamon rolls will be selling on Thursday, February 17.
The pop up shops are sponsored by Nodaway County Economic Development.
