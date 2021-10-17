On October 2, the Heart of America Council, Boy Scouts of America presented Mark Younger, Maryville with the prestigious North Star Award for his nine years of volunteering as the auctioneer at their annual Sporting Clays Tournament. The North Star Award recognizes individuals for significant contributions over many years to scouting. This award is the highest award a Ccouncil may give to a non-member. As the event auctioneer over the nine years, Younger has helped raise more than $300,000 for the youth programs. This year’s event brought in more than $170,000 to support the scouting programs.