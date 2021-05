Mark Schieber, 63, Shawnee, KS, died Monday, May 24, 2021.

He retired from Waddell and Reed after 30 years and then worked part-time at Bishop Ward High School.

There will be a memorial rosary/visitation 5-8 pm, Monday, May 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Kansas City, KS, where the Mass will be held at 11 am Tuesday, June 1.

Inurnment will be held at 11 am, Saturday, June 12 St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.