Marilyn Marie Sweat Moorhead passed away on January 22, 2025.

She was born on July 9, 1954 in St. John’s Newfoundland to Daryl Lee and Cecilia Sweat. She was raised by her grandparents Milfred and Irene Sweat on their farm outside of Graham.

She graduated from Nodaway Holt High School in 1972 then attended Iowa Western Community College where she obtained her LVN. She worked at a nursing home for two years then was united in marriage to Larry Moorhead on July 9, 1976 at the Methodist Church in Graham. They then moved to Fort Meade, MD where Larry was stationed as a military police officer. They relocated to Spirit Lake, IA in 1978 and welcomed their son, Justin in 1979.

During her time in Spirit Lake, Marilyn enjoyed gardening, attending her son’s extracurricular events, helping her husband refinish antique furniture and help make custom farm toys. Marilyn also took care of her grandmother before facility care was needed. In 2001, Larry and Marilyn moved to Winterset, IA to Larry’s family farm. Marilyn also provided homecare to her mother-in-law who was battling dementia. In 2013, they moved to Creston where she made many great friends at Summit House. She greatly loved her cats Dot and Charmin and attending events in the community room.

A celebration of life is scheduled from 12 to 2 pm, Saturday, May 10 at Summit House in Creston, IA.