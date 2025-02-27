Marilyn Lou Friend Holaday, 83, died Friday, February 21, 2025, at Oak Pointe in Maryville.

She was born July 5, 1941, to Edgar and Roberta Haist Friend on the family farm in Skidmore. She graduated from Graham High School in 1959, and attended Platte-Gard Business University in St. Joseph.

On August 19, 1959, she married Gary N. Dowling. They later divorced. On June 29, 2010, she married Donald R Holaday. He preceded her in death August 16, 2023.

Mrs. Holaday was a farm wife and homemaker. She worked at Citizens State Bank and then took a job at Nodaway Valley Bank, retiring after 35 years as an administrative assistant. After retirement she worked at First American/Hall Abstract & Title Co, and Nodaway County Abstract & Title Co., as a closing agent.

She was of the Christian faith and was a member of the First Christian Church in Maryville.

Mrs. Holaday’s body has been cremated. No services are planned at this time. Her cremains will be buried at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Three Oaks Hospice, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.