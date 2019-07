Golda “Marie” Brown, 83, Maryville, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

Mrs. Brown’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 am, Monday, July 8 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to Mosaic Hospice, Maryville, MO 64468.

