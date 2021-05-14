Margot Motzer Liebing, 75, Maryville, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born June 9, 1945, in Donauwörth, Germany. She graduated high school and then attended a technical school for secretaries.

On September 17, 1966, she married Fred Johannes Liebing.

A private family burial and celebration of life was held Tuesday, May 11 at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

