Margaret Elizabeth Stiens, 89, Maryville, died Monday, September 30, 2024, at Mosaic Medical Center -Maryville.

She was born September 9, 1935, near Barnard, to Clifton M. and Mary H. Schieber Mattson. She graduated from Conception High School and lived all her life in the area.

On April 23, 1955, she married Paul E. Stiens at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception.

Mrs. Stiens delivered Meals On Wheels for over 20 years at the Senior Center in Maryville.

She was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, where she was in the Altar Society, and had sung in the church choir. She was also in the Rockford Club.

Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, October 3 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. 1st Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.