Margaret Ann Saville, 73, Maryville, died Friday, August 1, 2025.

She was born, January 13, 1952, to Amon Hunt and Lois Hunt in Maryville. She earned her teaching degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mrs. Saville was a dedicated educator. She taught at South Nodaway Elementary School, Guilford and she also ran a daycare for many years.

She was a member of Modern Mothers,

A funeral service was held Tuesday, August 5, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Bram Funeral Home.