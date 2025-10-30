Margaret Jean Clark, 94, Burlington Jct., died Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Maryville.

She was born March 27, 1931, to Gerald and Beulah Boyer in Burlington Jct. Her family lived in the Quitman area where she attended school until the early 1940s when they moved to the farm south of Burlington Jct. She attended Northwest Missouri State College for three years before starting to work at the Federal Land Bank.

On September 5, 1954, she married CD Clark.

Mrs. Clark was a very talented piano player and enjoyed playing the music for community events, weddings, and funerals for many years.

She was a member of the Methodist Church.

There are no services planned at this time. Interment will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Bram Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.