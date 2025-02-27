Martha “Mardy” Jean Ingels Buckridge, 93, died Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

She was born September 17, 1931, to William “Bill” H. Ingles and Thelma Orme Ingels, in Hopkins. She attended elementary school in Hopkins and Horace Mann in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High in 1949. She received a BS degree in education in 1953 from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On June 2, 1953, she married Richard “Dick/Buck” Buckridge. They had 64 years together before his death pn July 22, 2017.

Mrs. Buckridge began an elementary school teaching career that included schools in Pendleton, CA, Shenandoah, IA, Independence, and Maryville R-II School District from which she retired in 1991.

She was a member of the First Methodist Church, Maryville, the Missouri State Teachers Association, Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority, and the Ladies Golf Association.

Mrs. Buckridge’s body has been cremated. She requested no funeral, but asked that those who knew her might toast her with a “scotch and water along with some popcorn” preferably at 4 pm. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church and Shriners for Children.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.