The Maryville High School Marching Spoofhounds competed at the Carrollton Band Day September 25.

The band placed second in the 3A field show competition and fourth in the parade. The color guard placed third in their indoor event. Other bands participating in the various 3A category events were: Boonesville, California, Chillicothe, Clinton, Hallsville, Holden, Knob Noster, Lawson, Macon and Trenton.

Alyssa Pace and Anna White, guard captains, Keelie Strating and Addison Arnold, drum majors proudly display the band’s trophies. All are seniors.