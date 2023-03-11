Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/28/23 and 3/2/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to Devnet, NW Missouri Child Support and MTE, for antivirus at the administration and sheriff’s buildings approved to be paid with ARPA and election Security grant; Administration Center server, approved to be paid with ARPA funds on December 2021; recorder fee and clerk fee reports for February 2023.

Accounts payable: Checks #082066-082135.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Derby Industries for jail supplies; road and bridge to Gray Oil & Gasoline Company, Inc. for diesel fuel; to Consumers Oil Co. for tires.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2023 annual renewal for Continental Fire Sprinkler, quarterly NW Commissioner’s Association meeting on March 23 at DeKalb County, Northwest Newsflash Newsletter / broadband virtual meeting invite, cemetery bank statements, Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) email re: SB161/SB131, letter from Sheriff Randy Strong on Sgt. C. McDonald’s resignation, February Road & Bridge Fuel and Equipment Report.

Messages were left for Jim Knox, Norris Quarries and Nick Jameson, Schildbergs, regarding a hauler interested in the CART Rock bids.

Updates from DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville Committee/Tourism Committee, on both committees as well as setting up a future date of at 9 am, March 30, for another meeting.

Took calls from landowners on a letter received from Atchison Township regarding brush law. The commission plans to go look at the locations and get back to the landowner.

Reviewed and signed a letter for progress invoice for BRO-R074(63) bridge to MoDOT.

Reviewed and signed, via DocuSign, a document for the National Opioid Settlement.

Reviewed Hazard Mitigation Plan Risk Assessment and filled out the in-kind document.

Reviewed Transportation A P (TAP) Grant authorization letter for preliminary engineering for Project No. TAP-9900(144) from David Earls, senior transportation planner with MoDOT. Spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, to inform them and discuss next steps.

Jerri Dearmont, director of NW Missouri Regional Council of Governments, discussed the solid waste grant that is currently open for the next cycle. The commission agreed to participate. Currently looking at site dates of August and October, 2023 and March and May, 2024.

City of Barnard Mayor Glenn Miller met with the commission to discuss municipal issues the city is working through. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports that include January and February.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Roads #55, #57, #87 and #105 all in Atchison Township and Road #120 in Union Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 3/9/2023.