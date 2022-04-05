Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/29/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Juvenile Office, Revised request for iPad.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Brian Engle for supply reimbursement.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Request for Funds for CDBG program signed.

A call was put in to Geist Heating and A/C to check in on the part for the Administration Center. A technician was sent to the building to work on the unit. A call was put in to Chris Redden at Northwest Missouri State University regarding paper shredding.

A call was returned to Becky Giesken, Marvyille postmaster, regarding the bridge on Jet Road that is currently being worked on.

The commission inspected a tube on Road #392 and Roads #617 and #629 and Bridge #614 all in Polk Township, Road #652 as a possible reconstruction road and the BRO Bridge both in Jackson Township, a tube on Road #973 in Washington Township and Roads #717 and 718 in Grant Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A landowner of Grant Township met with the commission regarding CART roads in Grant Township.

Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips met with the commission to discuss staffing, auditor’s requests and files for scanning.

Adjournment

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 4/5/2022.