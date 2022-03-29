Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/22/2022. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Sheriff to K9 Working Dogs International for training.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80156-80178.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Broadband Community Forum email from Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, expense reports for the consolidated 911 for February, opioid litigation email update, investment report, vehicle sales tax/motor fuel tax reports, sales tax/use tax/R&B special sales tax reports, thank you from Big Brother/Big Sisters of Nodaway County.

An IHP technician should be on site today to work on the boiler at the Courthouse. The City of Maryville called to let the Commission know they show excessive water usage at the Courthouse overnight.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity.

Burns took a call from Roger Florea, trustee of Hopkins Township, regarding Bridge #175. The commissioners will go by later and look at with Engle.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented the Form 205 report that is the collector’s annual settlement, for the commission to review and the clerk to sign off on and send in.

Missouri State Auditors Zach Harris and Donna Wallace conducted an introductory interview with the commission.

The commission discussed and agreed to allot $150,000 American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) towards Public Water Supply District #1 plans for a redundancy water line in the southeast region of the county.

The commission inspected Bridge #175 and Road #173 in Hopkins Township, Road #58 in Atchison Township, Bridge #316 in Nodaway Township and Roads #628, 629, 630, 631 and 634 all in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission inspected tubes on Road #595 Polk Township and Road #805 all in Monroe Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 3/29/2022.