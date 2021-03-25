North District Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Not Present: Bill Walker.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/16/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Invoice to Strata Architecture and Preservation; invoice to VIEVU, LLC for equipment; invoice to PACARS.

Accounts Payable: #78140-78169

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Railroad Yard for equipment; sheriff to MTE for computer repair; to Axon Enterprise, Inc. for equipment; to Consumers Oil Co. for tires.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor gave updates on his crew. They are currently taking rock to Road #287 to build the road up so a bigger crane can be brought in for the bridge build.

Walk gave an update on a tube issue two residents had been working through. Also discussed a tube that is blocked on Road #591.

The Commission made a follow-up call to a resident of Atchison Township that had questions on tubes.

A Metal Culverts representative called with questions about bid pricing.

The commission put in a call to Adam Teale regarding updating CART maps to include roads that have been constructed by townships and roads that have been updated by the windmill projects. Teale was to touch base with Matt Sorensen of SAM and have him touch base with the commission.

Thomas Shifflett of Thomas’ Lawn Care, LLC, stopped in to discuss a timeline for spring clean-up and mulching. Burns will touch base with the Northwest football team, who has assisted with the spring clean-up in the past to gauge their interest in assisting and trying to get a date set.

A resident of Union Township stopped in to inquire about Bridge #0286004 in Nodaway Township. This bridge will need to be a BRO bridge due to its length and will be looked at to do in the future.

A resident within the White Cloud Wind project called in regarding a non-functioning FFA light on E10 tower on Eagle Road. A call was put into Tyler Brooks, Enel, who stated he would look into it. The commission also talked with Brooks about reclaiming county roads.

A Hopkins Township resident called in regarding Bridge #0161027 where the approaches are being washed out.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Aaron Ambrose, commercial insurance consultant, met with the commission to discuss services Connell Insurance offers. Also in attendance: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Tammy Carter, human resources director.

Jay Ivers, Vantage Point, met with the commission to discuss the county’s parameters for utility boring. Vantage Point will be putting in fiber lines in the future in the Barnard and Sheridan areas and needs the information on the county’s right-of-ways.

Jenkins came in to discuss possible options to consider for incoming American Rescue Plan Act funds. One half of the funds for the county will be received 60 days after the bill signing with the other half in one year. The county will have until December 31, 2024 to spend the funds. Nodaway County is estimated to receive $4.28 million dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 3/25/2021.