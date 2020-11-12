Lotus Sharon Nelson, 81, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.

She was born November 3, 1939, to Orval and Ruby Bland Nelson. She graduated from South Nodaway High School and the LPN program at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On April 3, 1981, she married Dale Nelson.

Graveside services were held Monday, November 9 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.