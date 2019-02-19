Lota Clair McGinness Williams Beery, 91, Clarinda, IA, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Westridge Care and Rehab Center, Clarinda.

Funeral celebration of life service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, February 21 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, with Reverend Tim Maxa officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am prior to the service. Interment will be at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda.

Memorials may be given in her name.

Online condolences may be left at ritchiefuneralhome.com.