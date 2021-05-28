Loretta Kissinger, 87, Maryville, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Claridge Court in Prairie Village, KS.

She was born August 9, 1933, in Parnell, to John and Carolena Brunstermann Roach. She was a 1951 graduate of Maryville High School and a 1962 graduate of Northwest Missouri State University.

On August 4, 1962, she married Carl “Harley” Kissinger in Maryville. He preceded her in death February 21, 2005.

Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, May 26 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was in Miriam Cemetery.

