Lora Ann Griffey Rybolt, 60, Bedford, IA, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center, Bedford.

Celebration of life memorial services will be held at 11 am, Friday, June 14 at the Hopkins Christian Church.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be determined.

Online condolences may be left at cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com.