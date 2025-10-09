Lora Lea Acklin, 65, Maryville, died Sunday, October 5, 2025, at her home in Maryville.

She was born May 9, 1960, to Lowell L. and Viola Acklin Peery in Graham. She graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School, Graham, in 1978.

She attended cosmetology school in St. Joseph where she later worked at Chuck’s Hair Salon for 10 years.

In 1989, she joined the Air National Guard in St. Joseph.

Ms. Acklin accomplished a wonderful career where she acquired an associate’s degree in safety, administration and business. She received several career awards including the 139th Airlift Wing Unit Career Advisor Professional Training and Development course, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Air Force Achievement Medal for her organizational skills that were essential during Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

The distinguished accomplishments of Master Sergeant Acklin culminated as a long and distinguished career in the service of her country and reflected credit upon herself, the Air National Guard, and the United States Air Force.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, October 8 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial with full military rites was in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials are suggested to Mosaic Hospice, 2024 S Main St Suite 102, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.